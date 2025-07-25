Josh Hart Doesn’t Know Knicks Player’s Name
What's in a name? A little too much for New York Knicks star Josh Hart, apparently.
Guerschon Yabusele (pronounced Gur-shawn Ya-boo-say-lay) is perhaps an official member of the Knicks after Thursday, as the latest episode of the "Roommates Show" web series hosted by Hart, Jalen Brunson, and Matt Hillman welcomed him as a guest. The former Philadelphia 76er is one of the primary additions of the Knicks' offseason, signing a two-year deal after averaging 11 points and 5.6 rebounds in The City of Brotherly Love.
Fortunately, there still a few months before Yabusele takes the floor for the Knicks, as Hart had humorous trouble pronouncing the French-born forward's name. Upon introduction, Hart welcomed "Goo-roo-chon Yas-a-bee-lee" to the program, much to the light-hearted embarrassment of Brunson and Yabusele's amusement.
"I was looking at the name, I was like, all right, how am I going to pronounce this one?" Hart said as all four men hardly stifled their laughter. In what should be an inspiring sign to Knicks fans, Yabusele ensured Hart that he "would learn" how to correctly pronounce his name, promising him it was "real easy."
After two seasons with the Boston Celtics (2017-19), Yabusele burst back onto the NBA scene last season after five years playing internationally. He earned an opportunity with the Sixers after a standout performance during France's silver medal run at last summer's Paris Olympics and it eventually yielded an $11.2 million contract with the Knicks.
Yabusele is expected to be a depth star in New York, where he'll work with the humorous Hart, who clearly respected the basketball veteran and his journey back into the Association.
It's clear, however, that he'll need some practice with Yabusele's name, though the latter took things in stride upon collaborating with his teammates for the first time. Hart flubbing teammates' names upon their arrival is a bit of a recurring gag on the "Roommates Show," as he pronounced Pacome Dadiet's name phonetically ("Da-di-et" instead of "Da-dee-ay") upon his arrival as a first-round pick in 2024 (which Hart claimed drew "crying" laughter from Mikal Bridges).
As much trouble as Yabusele's name gave him, Hart light-heartedly refused to call Yabusele by his unofficial nickname "The Dancing Bear," or even its shortened version "Le Bear." That led Brunson to promptly quiz Hart on Yabusele's name, which led to the closer by equally incorrect "Gwere-shawn Ya-bus-el-lay," which drew further laughter from the newcomer.
"Just call be Yabu. I'm fine with Yabu," Yabusele said amidst the laughs.
