Knicks May Have Found Major PF Upgrade
New York Knicks power forward Guerschon Yabusele is about to embark on his first season with the team and he may be at the best place in his career going into the year.
HoopsHype contributor Frank Urbina ranked the top 26 power forwards in the league and Yabusele came in at No. 25.
"French forward Guerschon Yabusele enjoyed a solid return campaign to the NBA, providing the Philadelphia 76ers with exactly what they were expecting: stout defending, solid rebounding, and some scoring from beyond the arc and around the basket. Now, Yabusele will be tasked with providing the same to a team with actual expectations, as the New York Knicks project to be much healthier - and more ready - to compete for a title in 2025-26 than Philadelphia," Urbina wrote.
"Regardless, we expect Yabusele to be up to the task, as he’s played in some high-pressure situations before, both suiting up for the French national team and while with European power Real Madrid, so he should be ready to make a playoff impact for New York next season."
Yabusele is proving himself overseas at EuroBasket as the captain for the French men's national team. Yabusele led France to a 4-1 record in group play, claiming first place in Group D, beating Belgium, Slovenia, Poland and Iceland while falling to Israel.
Yabusele had a sneaky good year with the Philadelphia 76ers last season, averaging 11 points per game for the Atlantic Division rival. He proved to be one of the better forwards off the bench after spending five years overseas, mostly with Real Madrid.
With Yabusele coming off the bench for the Knicks this season, he may be the optimal fit for exactly what New York needs.
The Knicks sought out depth this offseason and signing Yabusele takes their bench from one of the worst to one of the best. That could help the Knicks take that step needed to become the favorite in the Eastern Conference.
The Knicks will face Yabusele's former Sixers squad in the first preseason game of the year on Oct. 2 in Abu Dhabi.
