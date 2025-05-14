Knicks Star Has Hilarious Response to Minutes Champion
At least one New York Knick is bringing home some hardware this postseason and he couldn't be more amused.
Knicks star Josh Hart revealed on his Instagram story that the NBA recognized his heavy workload by bestowing him a trophy for being the "minutes champion." The humorous Hart laughed about the concept, which saw him pace NBA participants at over 37.6 minutes a game this around.
"Guess I got my cardio in this year," Hart said in his caption, punctuating his amusement with a series of laughing emojis.
Hart's Knicks teammate Mikal Bridges led all NBA reps in total minutes but the title nonetheless goes to Hart, who played five fewer games than the active hardwood ironman. The "Roommates Show" co-host is the fourth Knick to stand as the minutes champ, joining Anthony Mason, Carmelo Anthony, and Julius Randle. Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau has coached four minutes champions, a subcategory that includes Hart, Randle, Jimmy Butler, and Luol Deng (who earned the title twice).
Despite his quip, Hart got in way more than mere cardio this season, his second full tour with the Knicks after coming over in a deal with Portland at the 2023 trade deadline. This season saw Hart average 13.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 5.9 assists, creating career-bests in the latter two categories. Hart also set a Knicks franchise record with nine triple-doubles this season. breaking a mark long held by team legend Walt "Clyde" Frazier.
The Knicks' ongoing playoff run. which carries a 3-1 lead over the defending champion Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals has almost been a vacation for Hart: he trails both Bridges and "Roommates" co-host Jalen Brunson in minutes on the postseason ledgers but nonetheless has made the most of his time by averaging 12.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 4.9 assists.
