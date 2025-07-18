Knicks' Josh Hart Reveals Injury Timeline
New York Knicks star Josh Hart is giving this offseason the finger.
The Knicks recently announced that Hart underwent a procedure on his right ring finger, one that will keep him out of basketball activities until later this summer. Prior to the procedure, Hart was able to explain his situation on the "Roommates Show" podcast, where he partly lamented that he'll be unable to partake in competitive golf get-togethers with co-hosts Jalen Brunson and Matt Hillman.
"JB's going to laugh, but I couldn't like fully flick [on my shot] with the ball, so I was, like, corkscrewing it," Hart said. "Hopefully, in six weeks, we'll run it back."
Hart said he was injured toward the end of the Knicks' second-round win over Boston and that the injury affected his shooting during the subsequent conference finals loss to the Indiana Pacers.
He shot a respectable 45 percent over the six-game series despite the ailment, but lost his three-point touch to the tune of less than 19 percent with an extra point on the line. During the series, Hart was removed from his long-standing spot in the Knicks' starting lineup in favor of Mitchell Robinson, giving New York two seven-footers in their opening five.
Despite the relative setback, Hart appeared to be in good spirits, happily showing off what Hillman described as a "crazy-looking ring finger" and agreeing with Brunson's humorous suggestion that he should've adopted the unorthodox shooting style of former Knick Joakim Noah, who would push his hands away from his body on his jump shot, sometimes beginning the process from his waist.
The links will miss Hart but the metropolitan hardwood could miss him even more if there's any sort of setback: Hart made a name for himself as a merchant of hustle plays and clutch acquisitions and is coming off a sterling third season in Manhattan, averaging career-best 13.6 point and 9.6 rebounds while putting up nine triple-doubles. That latter tally broke a long-standing New York single-season record previously held by Walt "Clyde" Frazier for over five decades.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!