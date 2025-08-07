Knicks Star Adds Familiar Foe to Preseason Schedule
Despite the New York Mets and New York Yankees' ongoing struggles, another early fall classic is set to land in the city thanks to the New York Knicks.
The Minnesota Timberwolves' release of their 2025 preseason schedule revealed another calendar nugget for the Knicks, who will host the two-time defending Western Conference finalists at Madison Square Garden for a 7 p.m. ET tip-off on Oct. 9.
It's part of a busy preseason for the Wolves, who also face a neutral site game with the Denver Nuggets on Oct. 4 in San Diego. They'll also host the Guangzhou Loong Lions, a Chinese club that once featured former Knick Jeremy Lin, on Oct. 13 at Target Center.
In modern discourse, the Knicks-Timberwolves pairing is best-known for last offseason's late transaction, one that sent former Minneapolis franchise face Karl-Anthony Towns to Manhattan in exchange for New York fan favorites Donte DiVincenzo and Julius Randle.
One could view the exhibition as a de facto NBA third place game after what transpired in spring: the Knicks, of course, fell to the Indiana Pacers in their first Eastern Conference Finals appearance since 2000 while the Timberwolves were beaten in five games by the eventual champion Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western edition.
The Knicks and Wolves will do preseason battle for the third consecutive season. Last year's exhibition produced some fireworks: serving as an early return to MSG for DiVincenzo and Randle, the game ended with the Knicks on top 115-110 after Jalen Brunson scored 24 and Towns posted a serendipitous 16-point/rebound double-double.
The preseason clash was best-remembered for a postgame confrontation between DiVincenzo, best-known in metropolitan circles as one of the "Nova Knicks" before his polarizing departure, and Knicks assistant coach/Jalen's father Rick Brunson. While tensions ran high at the time, both sides have since buried the hatchet.
New York and Minnesota went on to split its yearly pair in the regular season, with each team posting emphatic victories on the other's home floor.
The Knicks still have yet to officially release their full preseason slate but other announcements have penciled in dates: New York is well-aware that it will partake in the latest edition of the NBA Abu Dhabi Games on Oct. 2 and 4 against the Philadelphia 76ers while Wednesday revealed that they'll host the Washington Wizards on Oct. 13.
