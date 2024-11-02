All Knicks

Knicks Superstar Has Cake Walk Matchup Coming Up

The New York Knicks star should have another massive game.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 1, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) battles for a loose ball with Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) in the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena.
Nov 1, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) battles for a loose ball with Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) in the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks got the better of the Detroit Pistons in their 128-98 win on Friday night at Little Caesars Arena.

Despite coming into the game questionable with a sprained wrist, Karl-Anthony Towns was able to come up with 21 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, getting easy looks against the Pistons.

"It was just too easy," Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff said of Towns' game. "That’s part of the competition. I don’t care if you make mistakes, I don’t care if a guy just gets the best of you because these guys are the best players on the planet, but our expectation is that we compete at a high level for 48 minutes no matter who we are."

Towns may have knocked the Pistons down a step or two after his performance after Detroit showed some progress and growth over its first four games.

Even though Towns started the season off slow against the Boston Celtics, he has been on a historic run to start his Knicks career.

Towns and Patrick Ewing are the only players in Knicks franchise history with 100 points and 50 rebounds in the first five games with the franchise.

On top of that, Towns ranks second in Knicks history behind future Hall-of-Famer Carmelo Anthony in points through the first five appearances with the franchise.

The Knicks are finally beginning to reap the benefits of trading for Towns, and it shouldn't stop here. This is just the tip of the iceberg and the Knicks should be able to gain more out of Towns as the season goes on.

To see how many fits he is already causing opponents should be a sign of positive things to come for the Knicks.

Towns and the Knicks are now traveling to the Lone Star State to face the Houston Rockets.

