Knicks vs. Lakers Injury Report: LeBron James, Anthony Davis Updates
Hollywood will be missing some of its star power when it faces the New York Knicks on Saturday night.
The Los Angeles Lakers' injury report lists Anthony Davis (abominal strain) as out and LeBron James (foot injury management) as probable for their annual visit to Madison Square Garden (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC).
It's no surprise to see Davis labeled out for Saturday's game, as the Lakers stated that he was projected to miss at least a week due to the ailment sustained in Tuesday's visit to Philadelphia.
"When our best player goes out, it's always challenging," James said after Tuesday's game, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN. "If he's out from the beginning, then we have a game plan set. We know what to expect, we know what our lineup is going to be. But when AD or any one of our guys go down throughout the course of a game, it's just tough."
Former Brooklyn Net Dorian Finney-Smith, who is listed as questionable on the injury report (shoulder contusion), took his spot as the Lakers dropped a 118-104 decision to Philadelphia. When Finney-Smith missed Thursday's win over Washington, Jaxon Hayes mostly manned the interior.
Jalen Hood-Schifino (hamstring strain) is also out for Lakers alongside Christian Wood, who has yet to appear in a game this season due to knee surgery recovery. Finney-Smith is questionable alongside Gabe Vincent (knee contusion) while Rui Hachimura (calf soreness) is likewise probable.
Beyond the customary inclusion of Mitchell Robinson, there's not much concern on the Knicks' side: Josh Hart is listed as questionable again due to knee soreness, but that has yet to keep him off the floor. Rookie Pacome Dadiet has once again been ruled out with a right great toe sprain.
