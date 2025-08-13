Knicks Guard Among Top Free Agents
The New York Knicks are figuring out what to do with Landry Shamet, who played 50 games with the team last season.
Shamet remains unsigned and Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus labeled him as the ninth-best free agent currently on the market.
"After a preseason injury, Shamet spent time in the G League before playing 50 games with the Knicks. He ended with a small postseason role, shooting an impressive 46.7 percent from three-point range in 11 appearances (scoring 12 points in the final loss to the Indiana Pacers)," Pincus wrote.
"New York only has 12 players under standard contract, but it can only bring in one veteran (along with one of its recently drafted players like Mohamed Diawara). That spot could still go to Shamet."
The other players on Pincus' list were Orlando Magic point guard Cory Joseph, Atlanta Hawks guard Garrison Mathews, Washington Wizards guard Malcolm Brogdon, Golden State Warriors guard De'Anthony Melton, his teammate Gary Payton II, Los Angeles Clippers forward and former All-Star Ben Simmons, his teammate Amir Coffey, Denver Nuggets guard and former MVP Russell Westbrook and Boston Celtics forward Al Horford.
The Knicks have remained in contact with Shamet and there's potential for a deal to be reached before the start of training camp next month.
"Who might the Knicks sign with that veteran’s minimum deal? They have continued to touch base with Ben Simmons during the free agency period," SNY insider Ian Begley wrote in July.
"I’m sure they have touched base with other vets as well. Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook are among the lead guards still on the market. Teams are wondering if Washington will agree to a buyout with veteran guard Marcus Smart. For what it’s worth, the Knicks don’t seem to be exclusively focused on ball-handling guards with that last spot. New York still sees Landry Shamet as a possibility and Shamet remains open to returning to New York."
Training camp for the Knicks is set to begin on Sept. 24
