Knicks Linked to Cooper Flagg Teammate
The New York Knicks and the rest of the league witnessed Cooper Flagg officially become the No. 1 overall pick for the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft.
The Knicks will have to compete against Flagg for many years, but they might be able to snag one of his Duke teammates with the No. 50 overall pick in the second round of the draft.
HoopsHype named Duke guard Sion James as a player most likely to be taken by the Knicks.
"James didn't produce eye-popping numbers in 2024-25 and wasn't the first, second or even third option on his Blue Devils' team that reached the Final 4. Still, James showed enough in his time at Duke and Tulane to earn a spot in the 2025 NBA Draft, and potentially a position in the top 40 overall selections," NBA Draft on SI contributor Randall Sweet wrote.
"With strong shooting splits and a good all-around game, James has the skill set to be a solid role player at the next level. After playing alongside Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel and Khaman Maluach in college, James should have plenty of experience operating as a role player and be able to adjust to his role in the NBA quicker than other players who were stars on their college teams."
James, 22, spent four years at Tulane before transferring for his final collegiate season at Duke. He helped them become one of the best teams in the country and that could translate in the pros.
James averaged 8.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 51.6 percent from the floor and 41.3% from downtown in his lone season at Duke.
The Knicks may look to take a flier on him if they are seeking a point guard with a lot of college experience.
