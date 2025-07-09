Knicks Lose Out on Assistant Coach Candidate
Another attempt at poaching reportedly didn't go well for the New York Knicks.
Per Ian Begley of SNY, James Borrego will be staying with the New Orleans Pelicans, maintaining the associate head coach's role under Willie Green. That removes Borrego from the race to become Mike Brown's top assistant in New York, which had been a prevalent rumor leading up the latter's metropolitan hire.
"[Borrego] is highly valued by NOP and is currently under contract with Pelicans," Begley said in a Wednesday X post. "So he won’t be an option for Brown’s staff."
So likely ends the Knicks' pursuit of Borrego, who interviewed for the head coaching spot vacated by Tom Thibodeau's ousting. Borrego previously interviewed for the top spot after the Knicks were denied several interviews with active head coaches such as Chris Finch, Jason Kidd and Ime Udoka.
The 47-year-old previously collaborated with Brown, officially introduced as the Knicks' new head coach earlier this week, in San Antonio, where they were assistants under Gregg Popovich. The duo won a champion in 2003 and Borrego was also on board for another Larry O'Brien Trophy hoist on the Riverwalk in 2005.
Borrego previously served as the head coach of the Charlotte Hornets for four seasons (2018-22) and he was also the interim coach of the Orlando Magic after Jacque Vaughn's firing in 2015. He could be on the line for a promotion in New Orleans, where fifth-year boss Willie Green is potentially on the hot seat after last season's injury-riddled, 21-win disaster.
Stefan Bondy of the New York Post previously reported that Brown will get to choose his right-hand man after Rick Brunson served as Thibodeau's final lieutenant last season. Though Brunson will not reprise the role, Bondy reported that he will return to Brown's first staff along with fellow Thibodeau holdovers Mark Bryant, Maurice Cheeks, and Darren Erman.
