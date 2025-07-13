Knicks Aren't Mike Brown's Favorites Yet
Officially stationed at the helm of the New York Knicks, Mike Brown isn't playing favorites yet.
Some believe that Brown, the 32nd full-time head coach in the history of the Knicks, has inherited a roster that stands as the Eastern Conference's best, especially considering what has transpired abroad. Brown, however, made it clear that there's "work to be done" if the Knicks are truly meant to stand among the Association's elite.
"At the end of the day, teams are going to find ways to win," Brown said in his debut statements at the helm, broadcast on MSG Network this week. "We don't feel like it's going to be easier, any easier just because of the injuries. Going forward, we're going to have to focus on this thing, one day at a time, one practice at a time, one shootaround, at a time, and try to get better each and every day. So when it comes time to make our run in the playoffs, we're ready."
The Knicks have earned top three finishes in the East in each of the last two seasons and sat among the NBA's final four for the first time since 2000. Several of the usual suspects that sit atop the recent Eastern Conference leaderboards have endured long-term injuries that threaten their continued contention.
New York played witness to one such ailment when the Boston Celtics lost Jayson Tatum to a ruptured Achilles during the Eastern Conference Semifinals. The Knicks' eventual vanquishers, the Indiana Pacers, took the eventual champion Oklahoma City Thunder to seven games in the NBA Finals but lost franchise face Tyrese Haliburton to an Achilles injury of his own. Afflicted with a similar injury, Damian Lillard was released by the Milwaukee Bucks amidst the transactional frenzy.
All the while, the Knicks have gotten deeper in an attempt to take the last steps to the Finals, signing depth stars Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele amidst Brown's hire. New York also has prime contributors OG Anunoby, Mike Bridges, Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and Karl-Anthony Towns all set to return for another year on metropolitan hardwood.
In terms of improving the Knicks' chances for an elusive third championship, Brown is paying the injuries no mind, wishing only for recovery for the parties involved.
"You don't ever want to see anybody get hurt, especially like the way those guys did. That's unfortunate," Brown said. "Throw basketball out the window. That's just unfortunate for them as individuals, and on top of that, for their families and organizations, all that other stuff ... There's a lot of work to be done. We have an outstanding roster. What they did in the playoffs shows their potential. I've had great conversations with all of our players, and I'm looking forward to growing positive, strong relationships with all of them over time."
