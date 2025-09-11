Knicks Must Be Cautious of Rising East Contender
The New York Knicks are one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference, but their road to the NBA Finals won't be easy.
The Knicks shouldn't have to deal with teams like the Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics, both of whom have injuries to their best player that will keep them out for the entire year, but other squads like the Orlando Magic could make their job a little harder.
The Magic have one of the best young trios in the league with Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs. All three of them missed considerable time last season, which is part of the reason why the Magic finished 41-41 with the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Banchero and Wagner dealt with torn obliques while Suggs had a knee injury that forced him to undergo surgery, missing 47 contests for the Magic. The team also had Moe Wagner tear his ACL, forcing the bench to swap in different lineups that tested depth.
The team has one of the best defensive units in the league, but has often been hampered by playmaking and 3-point shooting on the offensive end. They attempted to eradicate those issues this offseason by trading for Memphis Grizzles guard Desmond Bane, who shot over 38 percent from downtown last season. Orlando also signed Tyus Jones, who is expected to be the team's table-setter off the bench.
The Knicks had Orlando's number last season, winning three of the four meetings between them, including an NBA Cup game that clinched the group for New York at Madison Square Garden. This year, none of that matters.
The Magic could be a completely different team on the court with Bane contributing in the playmaking department with Banchero and Franz Wagner. Add in a healthy Suggs and Moe Wagner and the Magic become one of the biggest threats in the NBA.
In order for the Knicks to compete with the Magic, they will have to get creative on the offensive end while also upping their defensive intensity, all of which is easier said than done.
