Knicks Named Top 5 Team After Trade Deadline
The New York Knicks may not have done much at the NBA Trade Deadline this year, but they remain as one of the biggest threats in the league.
Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey ranked every team after the trade deadline, and the Knicks clocked in at No. 4 on the list.
"The New York Knicks didn't make any significant moves this week (with apologies to Jericho Sims). And given all their activity from this past offseason, when they acquired Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges, that shouldn't be all that surprising," Bailey writes.
"New York has a roster with two star-level scorers, multiple gritty defenders around them and a fair amount of shooting all over the roster.
"The Knicks have won seven of their last eight, with Jalen Brunson averaging 26.6 points and 8.0 assists in that stretch. Standing pat made plenty of sense."
The only teams that ranked higher than the Knicks were the Memphis Grizzlies, Cleveland Cavaliers and Oklahoma City Thunder.
Considering the fact that the Knicks already made big trades over the offseason with Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns, New York didn't have many deals left to make. Therefore, they shouldn't be criticized because they didn't make an adjustment or two right before the deadline.
The Knicks know how they can become a true Finals contender, and that will happen if the team can win with its core getting better over the course of the next two months leading into the playoffs. As long as the Knicks can stay healthy, they have a chance to be playing late into May and June.
The Knicks are returning to the court tonight after a three-day absence as they take on the defending champion Boston Celtics inside Madison Square Garden. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on ABC.
