Knicks Newcomers Hope to Make Massive Difference

The New York Knicks need their newest players to step up to the plate.

Jeremy Brener

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson holds the ball away from Oklahoma City Thunder forward Dillon Jones.
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson holds the ball away from Oklahoma City Thunder forward Dillon Jones. / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks have a pair of players expected to make a big impact after signing free agent deals in the offseason.

Guerschon Yabusele and Jordan Clarkson are expected to pitch in with the rotation and give the Knicks some depth, which is exactly what the team needed to address in the offseason.

“First and foremost I’m just really grateful to be here in this organization with everything that’s been done before,” Yabusele said via SNY producer Alex Smith. “Coming in here, my mindset was just really ty to play as a team, really try to be a good teammate first, on and off the court. Just try to bring all the energy possible, play every day with joy, bring the fun out there, and the rest is going to take care of itself."

Philadelphia 76ers forward Guerschon Yabusele reacts to his three pointer against the Washington Wizards
Philadelphia 76ers forward Guerschon Yabusele reacts to his three pointer against the Washington Wizards. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Yabusele showcased that energy last season with the Philadelphia 76ers and this summer with France as captain of the country's EuroBasket team. He is going to be able to come off the bench and give the Knicks some juice in the second unit.

As for Clarkson, he is hoping to be himself for the Knicks. He thinks he is capable of contributing in a big way with his shooting off the bench.

“For me, I’m going to be myself within what’s going on already. …I’m going to make my changes or whatever I’ve got to do to fit in here and play the right way and figure that out,” Clarkson said via Smith. “It’s the first day of training camp, but I definitely feel like down the line all the guys know, you throw it to me, it’s going in there air. The majority of the time I feel like I’m open. But it comes with a grain of salt, and I know I have to take good shots and play the right way as well.”

The Knicks need both Clarkson and Yabusele to shine as their new additions because they will ultimately make the difference between last year and this year. The Knicks are trying to improve, so their contributions will be viewed in high regard.

If they perform well, the Knicks could become a true Finals contender. If not, things could go south really quickly for the Knicks.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

