Knicks Newcomers Hope to Make Massive Difference
The New York Knicks have a pair of players expected to make a big impact after signing free agent deals in the offseason.
Guerschon Yabusele and Jordan Clarkson are expected to pitch in with the rotation and give the Knicks some depth, which is exactly what the team needed to address in the offseason.
“First and foremost I’m just really grateful to be here in this organization with everything that’s been done before,” Yabusele said via SNY producer Alex Smith. “Coming in here, my mindset was just really ty to play as a team, really try to be a good teammate first, on and off the court. Just try to bring all the energy possible, play every day with joy, bring the fun out there, and the rest is going to take care of itself."
Yabusele showcased that energy last season with the Philadelphia 76ers and this summer with France as captain of the country's EuroBasket team. He is going to be able to come off the bench and give the Knicks some juice in the second unit.
As for Clarkson, he is hoping to be himself for the Knicks. He thinks he is capable of contributing in a big way with his shooting off the bench.
“For me, I’m going to be myself within what’s going on already. …I’m going to make my changes or whatever I’ve got to do to fit in here and play the right way and figure that out,” Clarkson said via Smith. “It’s the first day of training camp, but I definitely feel like down the line all the guys know, you throw it to me, it’s going in there air. The majority of the time I feel like I’m open. But it comes with a grain of salt, and I know I have to take good shots and play the right way as well.”
The Knicks need both Clarkson and Yabusele to shine as their new additions because they will ultimately make the difference between last year and this year. The Knicks are trying to improve, so their contributions will be viewed in high regard.
If they perform well, the Knicks could become a true Finals contender. If not, things could go south really quickly for the Knicks.
