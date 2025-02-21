Knicks Star Returns From Injury Against Cavaliers
The New York Knicks are getting a little bit healthier as they get ready to face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
"New York's OG Anunoby – out since Feb. 1 with a toe injury – will make his return tonight against the Cleveland Cavaliers, league source tells ESPN," NBA insider Shams Charania writes.
Anunoby, 27, is averaging 16.4 points per game so far this season in his first full year with the Knicks.
Getting Anunoby back in action for tonight's big game against the Cavs is huge for the Knicks as they look to keep pace in the competitive Eastern Conference standings.
The Knicks currently sit 2.5 games back of the Boston Celtics, who they play on Sunday afternoon, and eight back of the Cavs.
Anunoby's return to the lineup certainly increases New York's chances of winning against Cleveland. His defensive intensity can be used to help keep Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell at bay and make the job easier for Mikal Bridges on the wing.
The Knicks are still not at full strength as Mitchell Robinson and Josh Hart are both out with their respective injuries.
Tipoff for the game is set for 7 p.m. ET from Rocket Arena in Cleveland.
