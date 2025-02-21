All Knicks

Knicks Star Returns From Injury Against Cavaliers

The New York Knicks will have one of their top players back as they play the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 1, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) reacts during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Feb 1, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) reacts during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks are getting a little bit healthier as they get ready to face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

"New York's OG Anunoby – out since Feb. 1 with a toe injury – will make his return tonight against the Cleveland Cavaliers, league source tells ESPN," NBA insider Shams Charania writes.

Anunoby, 27, is averaging 16.4 points per game so far this season in his first full year with the Knicks.

Getting Anunoby back in action for tonight's big game against the Cavs is huge for the Knicks as they look to keep pace in the competitive Eastern Conference standings.

The Knicks currently sit 2.5 games back of the Boston Celtics, who they play on Sunday afternoon, and eight back of the Cavs.

Anunoby's return to the lineup certainly increases New York's chances of winning against Cleveland. His defensive intensity can be used to help keep Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell at bay and make the job easier for Mikal Bridges on the wing.

The Knicks are still not at full strength as Mitchell Robinson and Josh Hart are both out with their respective injuries.

Tipoff for the game is set for 7 p.m. ET from Rocket Arena in Cleveland.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News