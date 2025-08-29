Knicks Have One Major Trade Asset
The New York Knicks have made many big moves and trades over the years in order to build the team they have now.
It started with the OG Anunoby trade just before the start of the 2024 calendar year, followed by offseason trades for Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns. Now, they could make one more with a very important asset at their disposal.
The Knicks have two first-round picks in the upcoming draft, but one is protected by the Washington Wizards if it is among the top 8 in the league. This means that the Knicks could get the No. 9 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft if everything goes their way.
In order for this to happen, the Wizards would need to be better than they have been over the past few years. Washington has picked in the top eight in each of the last three years, but there's reason to believe the team could climb out of its hole in the upcoming season.
The Wizards have a trio of top picks in Bilal Coulibaly, Alex Sarr and rookie No. 6 pick Tre Johnson that could build the team's core for the future. On top of those guys, the Wizards have Cam Whitmore, AJ Johnson, Kyshawn George and Bub Carrington, all of whom were first-round picks in 2023 and 2024.
The Wizards are rising and there's reason to believe they could end up in the middle of the lottery in the upcoming season. The Wizards might want to keep their pick, but they have so many first-round selections from the past few years that they might rather be better now than to add another lottery selection if they don't need it.
Depending on how well the Wizards are doing in the middle of the season, this pick could increase its value. If the Wizards appear to be pandering towards the Play-In Tournament, the Knicks might be able to turn this pick into the final missing puzzle piece for them in the team's playoff run for the upcoming season.
Make sure you bookmark New York Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!