Knicks Star Applauds Lakers 'Highway Robbery'
Just about an hour after defeating the New York Knicks on Saturday night, the Los Angeles Lakers added one more steal that will appear on their transactions ledger rather than the box score.
The basketball world is still reeling from the Lakers' jaw-dropping Sunday morning barter that acquired Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks. It was still fresh on the mind of Knicks star Josh Hart, who offered his thoughts after New York halted the Houston Rockets by a 124-118 final on Monday night at Madison Square Garden.
"I think everybody was in awe, shock," Hart, he of 19 points in the win, said in video from SNY. "You've got to give credit to [Lakers general manager] Rob Pelinka, man, highway robbery. Good for them. It's always good for someone like me when I get traded for a superstar. I got traded for Luka, great vibes!"
Hart was indirectly referring to his indirect involvement in the deal: having begun his career as a first-round pick of the Lakers in 2017, Hart was involved in the deal that helped Los Angeles acquired Anthony Davis, the main piece of the package that was sent Dallas' way in the Doncic acquisition.
Of course, Hart knows what a "highway robbery" on the NBA's transactional front looks like: the Knicks acquired his services from the Portland Trail Blazers in at the 2023 trade deadline in exchange for a downright paltry package led by draft washout Cam Reddish and a first-round pick that became reserve Kris Murray.
Hart has since become an indispensable piece of the Knicks' current success, as he's averaging 14.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 5.8 assists while creating a fringe All-Star case. While that lobby fell short (much to his relief), the Knicks have emerged as the undeniable winners of that deal with the Pacific Northwest and are set to move forward with Hart playing a major role in their future.
The Knicks (33-17) will face the new-look Lakers on Mar. 6. In the meantime, they'll immediately return to action on Tuesday when they face the Toronto Raptors in Ontario (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!