All Knicks

Knicks Rookie Due For Breakout

The New York Knicks need their rookie to make some developments.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 17, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Pacome Dadiet (4) and Brooklyn Nets forward Jalen Wilson (22) fight for a loose ball in the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Nov 17, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Pacome Dadiet (4) and Brooklyn Nets forward Jalen Wilson (22) fight for a loose ball in the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks selected Pacome Dadiet with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft knowing that he was going to be a long-term prospect.

Dadiet was only 18 years old when he was drafted and he was expected to be in the G League for at least his first season, but in 2025, Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz believes he is due for a breakout year.

"The Knicks drafted Dadiet for his 6'7" size and potential, knowing he'd be unlikely to crack the rotation in Year 1. Still, the teenager has largely come off the bench for the G League Westchester Knicks, making 39.0 percent of his overall shots and just 25.5 percent of his threes," Swartz writes.

"New York could use some added depth on the wing, although they shouldn't expect Dadiet to provide it this season.

"Despite being the 25th overall pick, Dadiet's rotation timeline should be expected to come next season, at the earliest."

Dadiet's underwhelming stats in the G League should be noteworthy, but it also shouldn't be cause for too much panic. He is only going to get better as he continues to get more reps, and the Knicks aren't anticipating him to be a key piece this early on. Instead, he will be a potential player to have down the line when he gets that run under him.

Besides, the Knicks have no space in the rotation for Dadiet as they look to contend with the veterans on their roster.

While Dadiet likely won't see the floor, the Knicks will be back in action looking to bounce back from their two straight losses as they take on the Orlando Magic at home. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET inside Madison Square Garden. The game can be watched on MSG.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News