Knicks Rookie Due For Breakout
The New York Knicks selected Pacome Dadiet with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft knowing that he was going to be a long-term prospect.
Dadiet was only 18 years old when he was drafted and he was expected to be in the G League for at least his first season, but in 2025, Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz believes he is due for a breakout year.
"The Knicks drafted Dadiet for his 6'7" size and potential, knowing he'd be unlikely to crack the rotation in Year 1. Still, the teenager has largely come off the bench for the G League Westchester Knicks, making 39.0 percent of his overall shots and just 25.5 percent of his threes," Swartz writes.
"New York could use some added depth on the wing, although they shouldn't expect Dadiet to provide it this season.
"Despite being the 25th overall pick, Dadiet's rotation timeline should be expected to come next season, at the earliest."
Dadiet's underwhelming stats in the G League should be noteworthy, but it also shouldn't be cause for too much panic. He is only going to get better as he continues to get more reps, and the Knicks aren't anticipating him to be a key piece this early on. Instead, he will be a potential player to have down the line when he gets that run under him.
Besides, the Knicks have no space in the rotation for Dadiet as they look to contend with the veterans on their roster.
While Dadiet likely won't see the floor, the Knicks will be back in action looking to bounce back from their two straight losses as they take on the Orlando Magic at home. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET inside Madison Square Garden. The game can be watched on MSG.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!