Knicks Should Reopen Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Talks
The New York Knicks are a team to look out for in trade talks as they try to create the best roster possible to compete for a championship.
One of the players linked to the Knicks over the past few months is Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was listed as the team's most ambitious trade target by Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz.
"The New York Knicks are good enough as-is to compete for a title this season, although that doesn't mean they shouldn't pursue Giannis Antetokounmpo if the Milwaukee Bucks decide to shop him," Swartz wrote.
"With so many high-salary players, a swap for Antetokounmpo and his $54.1 million contract number would be easier to pull off for the Knicks than most teams. A third franchise would likely need to be involved, with Karl-Anthony Towns or OG Anunoby headed to a contender who would then send young players and picks back to the Bucks.
"The Knicks don't have the young talent or draft capital to appease Milwaukee, although the idea of pairing the two-time MVP with Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart and others is worth working the phones for."
There is reason to believe the Antetokounmpo era in Milwaukee could be coming to an end soon after the team moved on from Damian Lillard in the offseason. The team wants to contend for a championship with Antetokounmpo as its main piece, but that window could be coming to an end after the Bucks have spent so much money on ancillary players that haven't worked out in their grand scheme since they won the championship in 2021.
ESPN insider Shams Charania reported that Antetokounmpo explored the idea of joining the Knicks in the offseason, but he is still committed to the Bucks — for now.
While the two teams discussed a deal, nothing was agreed upon. The reasons for that remain to be seen, but this opens the door for a possible rekindling of trade talks if the Bucks escape from their championship window that has been open for a long time.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!