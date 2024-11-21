Karl-Anthony Towns Details Knicks' Biggest Growth
The New York Knicks have had to grow up in a hurry this season, as few sympathized with the early struggles of a renovated roster headlined by Karl-Anthony Towns' late arrival.
But clear progress has defined the Knicks' past week and the rise continued with a 138-122 win over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night. The Knicks' headliners put up a sterling showcase as Towns (34) and Jalen Brunson (36) united for 70 points in the interconference victory. They're the first pair of Manhattanites to each score at least 34 in one game since Quentin Grimes and Immanuel Quickley did so in April 2023.
Four consecutive wins should be enough proof that the Knicks (9-6) are making things right after a slow start. Towns, however, was more than happy to provide further analysis in Wednesday's postgame inteview with MSG Network.
"Defense, I think it's obvious," Towns said when play-by-play man Mike Breen asked about the Knicks' biggest leaps within the young season. "I think we did a great job ... we made [Phoenix] take tough shots. They're a great team with great talent so if they make some tough shots, obviously, we've got to give it to them. But I think, every day, we're just building on that consistency."
Towns admitted that the Knicks gave up a few too many points to Phoenix, which was missing headlining stars Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant. The progress he referenced, however, has been undeniable.
Over their first 11 games of the season, the Knicks were allowing opponents to hit 47.6 percent of their tries from the field. That tally ranked in the bottom half of the league in that span (through Nov. 13) but has respectively risen to 14th (45.7) in the last four games.
Overall, the Knicks lead the league in defensive rebound percentage, grabbing over 70 percent of opponents' missed opportunities. They won Wednesday's board battle with a plus-7 advantage. Jusuf Nurkic had 12 in a double-double but no one else on Phoenix had more than four.
Towns credited the Knicks' growing sense of consistency amidst the bubbling chemistry that new collaborators have build together over the first quarter of the year.
"There's a certain standard for being a great team," Towns said. "Every day, right now, we're getting closer and closer to that standard. I think any great team is about consistency. It's not about having that standard one game, it's about every single day coming to work and having that kind of standard and building on those standards."
The Knicks' next chance to do so lands on Saturday late afternoon when Towns and Co. face the Utah Jazz (5 p.m. ET, MSG).
