Knicks Take SEC Center in Mock Draft

The New York Knicks could find their next prospect in one of the top conferences in the country.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 25, 2024; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Zvonimir Ivisic (44) secures a rebound in the first half against the Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
Nov 25, 2024; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Zvonimir Ivisic (44) secures a rebound in the first half against the Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks have a second-round pick to work with in the 2025 NBA Draft.

With the Knicks having traded several of their first-round picks to the Brooklyn Nets for Mikal Bridges, their draft capital comes few and far between, so they need to capitalize on each and every pick that they have, even if it comes towards the end of the draft.

Bleacher Report draft analyst Jonathan Wasserman conducted a recent mock draft that has the Knicks taking Arkansas center Zvonimir Ivisic with the No. 56 overall pick.

"A rare, valued mix of 7'2" size, shooting potential and defensive length should help scouts look past Zvonimir Ivisic's lack of quickness and explosion," Wasserman writes.

"He may only be useful for a specialty role at the next level, but at 46.5 percent from deep with a 12.6 block percentage, he'll continue to be worth thinking about as a possible second-round stretch 5."

So far this season for the Razorbacks, Ivisic is averaging 8.9 points and 3.7 rebounds per game. The 21-year-old from Vodice, Croatia came to the United States on a scholarship to Kentucky under legendary coach John Calipari. When Calipari left Kentucky for Arkansas, Ivisic followed him over.

Wasserman also compares Ivisic to former Knicks big man and No. 1 overall pick Andrea Bargnani, which could scare some New York fans given how the Italian did not live up to expectations.

However, Bargnani came into the league as a top pick and Ivisic is far from that. Ivisic is likely a fringe player, but the Knicks could benefit from adding a big man with some range, and that's exactly what the sophomore from Arkansas is.

The Knicks are back in action tomorrow as they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

