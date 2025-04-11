Knicks' Tom Thibodeau Gives Positive Jalen Brunson Update
The New York Knicks have gotten a major lineup reinforcement at the right time amid the official return of Jalen Brunson, as the All-Star finally got back into the rotation this week after just under a month of being sidelined due to an ankle injury.
Needless to say, it's a huge boost for this Knicks group that simply gets taken to another level with Brunson's production in the mix. And with the NBA postseason right around the corner, it'll be even more important for the Knicks guard to be fully back to speed for New York to make their aspired deep postseason run.
Thankfully, in the eyes of Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau, Brunson seems to be moving at a good pace during his three games back on the floor.
Thibodeau dove into a bit of what he's seen and heard from Brunson since returning from injury, where the Knicks' head coach had good signs to note.
“He says he feels good, so, you know, just get out there," Thibodeau said. "Obviously, we expect there to be some rust, but feels good overall.”
During the three games we've seen from Brunson to this point, he's been slowly getting back to his dominant self, averaging 19.0 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 7.0 assists on 40.0% shooting from the field and 36.0% from three.
Compared to his usual All-NBA caliber numbers, it's a bit of a step back from his typical numbers. But, in the words of Thibodeau, that's rust to be expected. And by having a few games on tap before officially getting the postseason underway, the setting allows for Brunson to get his feet wet and have much more room for error compared to what's to come for the soon-to-come playoffs.
Though slow to get going, it's clear Thibodeau has the confidence needed in his star guard moving forward, presenting a good sign for what's to come down the stretch of this season. Brunson needs to be on his A-game for the Knicks to be at their best, and with a bit more minutes and reps under his belt, that's sure to come in due time.
