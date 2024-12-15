Knicks Coach Sees Room for Improvement
The New York Knicks are content with where they are at this point in the season.
The Knicks are 15-10 through 25 games, placing them in fourth place in the Eastern Conference behind the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic. While that's a good place to be in, the Knicks have bigger goals in mind.
Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau believes he knows where the team could get better.
“Whatever the strengths of your team are, you figure that out and what gives you the best chance to win," Thibodeau said h/t Posting and Toasting.
“We’re 25 games into it, and we got to keep our focus on that daily improvement. There are some things we’ve done extremely well, and it gives us a chance to dig into that—refocus and re-energize and keep moving forward.
“We want to keep improving. I think that’s the biggest thing when you start thinking good, usually that’s when the slippage occurs. So stay hungry to improve. The biggest part of mental toughness is having the belief you could always do something better.”
Thibodeau's players certainly share the mindset he has. The Knicks know that it's a long season and that they have some adjustments to make after making some massive changes over the offseason, adding Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges.
The Knicks aren't putting pressure on being a championship contender right away, but they know that things will need to get better this season if they want to have a shot at being one of the best teams in the league.
The patience they are expressing isn't linked to an acceptance of not being good enough, but rather knowing that they have to consistently improve daily in order to get to where they want to be.
