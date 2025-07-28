Knicks Top 2k26 Players Leaked
The next edition of the "NBA 2K" series may be the most realistic yet if New York Knicks fans have any comments on the matter.
In leaked player ratings for the first edition of "NBA 2K26," obtained by "SleeperKnicks" on X, Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns lead the way with matching 93s. OG Anunoby (87) places third while fellow starters Mikal Bridges (86) and Josh Hart (84) round out the top five.
The Knicks should be one of more popular options on "2K26," as they're one of the more well-rounded groups of the game: New York, of course, is fresh off its first Eastern Conference Finals appearance in a quarter-century, seven different players carry of rating of at least 80, as the starting five is joined by longtime center Mitchell Robinson and incoming reserve Guerschon Yabusele (both at 80 each).
It's certainly no surprise to see Brunson and Towns top the list after each put forth an All-Star effort for last year's Manhattanites. It's been quite the ride for Brunson, whose pixelated counterpart has steadily risen up the virtual rankings since his debut as a simulated Dallas Maverick in "NBA 2K19." Placed at 70 at the start of his career, the Knicks captain has gone on to become a viable championship contention piece both in the console and in reality.
Hart is the first to comment on the supposedly leaked ratings, reasoning that his close friend and podcast co-host Brunson has to "riot" for reserve backcourt man Tyler Kolek having a better dunk ability by 10 points (45 compared to Brunson's 35).
"NBA 2K26" is the latest Association simulator from 2K Studios and Visual Concepts, due for release on Sept. 5. Newly-minted NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander graces the standard cover while All-Star Angel Reese graces the WNBA edition.
