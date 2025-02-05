Knicks Urged to Poach Wizards Scorer Before Trade Deadline
The New York Knicks definitely boast one of the most talented rosters in basketball, as evidenced by the fact that they have won six of their last seven games.
However, the Knicks could use some reinforcements.
Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz has put together a list of last-minute trade targets for each NBA team before the trade deadline, and for New York, the most intriguing name on the list was probably Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert.
"Already with one of the best starting fives in all of basketball, the New York Knicks should be on the lookout for depth at the trade deadline," Swartz wrote.
Swartz added that Mitchell Robinson be a "necessary" piece to be moved in a trade for Kispert because of his salary.
Kispert would definitely be a solid addition for the Knicks, as he is averaging 11.4 points and three rebounds over 26.6 minutes per game on 44.7/35.3/86.9 shooting splits.
His perimeter shooting has actually seen a downturn this season, but perhaps a change of scenery — and heading to a contending team — would help the 25-year-old rediscover his shot.
Kispert, who played his collegiate basketball at Gonzaga, was selected by the Wizards with the 15th overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft.
He established himself as a key piece in Washington's rotation right off the bat, playing in 77 games and making 36 starts during his rookie campaign. The following year, Kispert logged 11.1 points per game on 49.7/42.4/85.2 shooting splits in a very impressive showing.
Kispert is a lifetime 38.2 percent shooter from deep, so he has absolutely displayed prowess from long range in the past.
All things considered, New York desperately needs some more depth on the wing, and Kispert could represent one of the most realistic options for the club before Feb. 6.
