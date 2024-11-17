Knicks Legend Meets Tom Brady
Clyde met the G.O.A.T. prior to the New York Knicks' metropolitan civil war with the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night.
Knicks legend Walt "Clyde" Frazier's meeting of the minds with NFL legend Tom Brady was one of many highlights provided in New York's narrow 124-122 victory over the Nets. Brady was one of thousands to take in a thrilling showdown that ended with a Jalen Brunson three-pointer and Mikal Bridges' sealing block that created the final margin.
Before the chaos unfolded, the longtime MSG Network color commentator rediscovered that the job still holds some surprises, as he couldn't believe Brady formally introduced himself.
"I couldn’t believe when you introduced me to him, he goes, ‘Hi, I’m Tom Brady,'” Frazier told Friday night broadcast partner Kenny Albert. “I started to say, ‘No s....!"
Albert noted that Brady received a "mixed reaction" from a crowd united in love of the Knicks but divided in their football loyalties when his presence was announced at MSG.
His appearance likely haunted fans of the New York Jets, who had been on wrong end of countless Brady beatings thanks to his time with the New England Patriots, but New York Giants fans were probably immune considering their team denied the seven-time Super Bowl champion two further rings.
Any lingering hard feelings didn't stop Brady from throwing footballs with fans, leading Frazier, himself a former quarterback at David T. Howard High School in Atlanta, to remark that the 47-year-old Brady has "still got it."
For the time being, however, any Brady bombs will be limited to the sideline variety, as any hopes of a return to the gridiron were dashed when the league approved his purchase of a stake in the Las Vegas Raiders franchise.
Despite restrictions brought about by such a purchase, Brady has followed in Frazier's footsteps, serving as the top color commentator for Fox Sports' NFL coverage. He and Kevin Burkhardt have the call for Sunday's game between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers (1 p.m. ET, Fox).
