OG Anunoby Upgraded on Knicks Injury Report
Fortunately for the New York Knicks, there are further signs that OG may be OK after a medical scare.
Just over a week after OG Anunoby left the Knicks' Feb. 1 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers with a scary non-contact injury, the veteran is listed as questionable for this Tuesday night's showdown with the Indiana Pacers (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG/TNT). Anunoby has missed the last three games with what the Knicks have diagnosed as a sprained foot.
New York (34-18) certainly missed Anunoby's defense services on Saturday, which saw them drop a 131-104 decision to the mighty Boston Celtics. Jayson Tatum scored 40 points in the win and New York let up at least 30 points in all three periods.
While lingering in a new aura of contention with Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns at the forefront, there is an undeniable spark when Anunoby takes the floor: New York is 52-20 on such occasions, including 32-17 this time around.
Of note, Anunoby endured a hamstring injury during last year's postseason but got back to the floor when the Knicks faced the Pacers in Game 7 of the conference semifinals. Alas, Anunoby was severely limited and was mostly a spectator as Indiana ended the Knicks' season.
Indiana's injury report has not been released as of press time.
