Who Is Knicks' Greatest Defender?
The New York Knicks are one of the storied franchises in the NBA with decades of history to back it up.
The Knicks have been the home to some of the greatest players and defenders in league history, but which one reigns supreme?
HoopsHype writer Frank Urbina listed Patrick Ewing as the greatest defender of all-time for the Knicks.
"On this list in large part thanks to his shot-blocking longevity, Knicks legend Patrick Ewing was a great rim protector in his prime, one who enjoyed a five-year stretch early in his career where he averaged 3.3 blocks (and 1.1 steals) per game," Urbina writes.
"Even by ’99, the year New York made the surprising NBA Finals trip in the lockout-shortened season when Ewing was already 36, the Georgetown legend was blocking 2.6 shots per game. Blessed with great size, length and timing, Ewing was a borderline eraser down low for a lot of his Knicks career," he continued.
Ewing had a knack for defense, and that showed throughout the entirety of his career. The Knicks legend made three All-Defensive teams throughout his career, while also ranking seventh in NBA history in blocks.
The Knicks could certainly use Ewing's defense now as they get closer to the end of the season. New York's defense ranks 18th in the NBA at the All-Star break, which is a far cry from where they were last season among the top five.
Things have changed with Isaiah Hartenstein no longer with the team, but nobody has stepped up in his place. Karl-Anthony Towns has been playing well, but his offensive energy takes away from his defensive game.
The Knicks hope backup Mitchell Robinson can return from injury and add to that defensive game, but Ewing may get a call if he can't get healthy.
