All Knicks

Who Is Knicks' Greatest Defender?

The New York Knicks have many defensive stalwarts in franchise history, but which one reigns supreme?

Jeremy Brener

May 18, 1997; Miami, FL; USA; FILE PHOTO; New York Knicks center Patrick Ewing (33) reacts on the court against the Miami Heat during the the first round of the 1997 NBA Playoffs at the Miami Arena. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-Imagn Images
May 18, 1997; Miami, FL; USA; FILE PHOTO; New York Knicks center Patrick Ewing (33) reacts on the court against the Miami Heat during the the first round of the 1997 NBA Playoffs at the Miami Arena. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-Imagn Images / RVR Photos-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks are one of the storied franchises in the NBA with decades of history to back it up.

The Knicks have been the home to some of the greatest players and defenders in league history, but which one reigns supreme?

HoopsHype writer Frank Urbina listed Patrick Ewing as the greatest defender of all-time for the Knicks.

"On this list in large part thanks to his shot-blocking longevity, Knicks legend Patrick Ewing was a great rim protector in his prime, one who enjoyed a five-year stretch early in his career where he averaged 3.3 blocks (and 1.1 steals) per game," Urbina writes.

"Even by ’99, the year New York made the surprising NBA Finals trip in the lockout-shortened season when Ewing was already 36, the Georgetown legend was blocking 2.6 shots per game. Blessed with great size, length and timing, Ewing was a borderline eraser down low for a lot of his Knicks career," he continued.

Ewing had a knack for defense, and that showed throughout the entirety of his career. The Knicks legend made three All-Defensive teams throughout his career, while also ranking seventh in NBA history in blocks.

The Knicks could certainly use Ewing's defense now as they get closer to the end of the season. New York's defense ranks 18th in the NBA at the All-Star break, which is a far cry from where they were last season among the top five.

Things have changed with Isaiah Hartenstein no longer with the team, but nobody has stepped up in his place. Karl-Anthony Towns has been playing well, but his offensive energy takes away from his defensive game.

The Knicks hope backup Mitchell Robinson can return from injury and add to that defensive game, but Ewing may get a call if he can't get healthy.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News