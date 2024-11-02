All Knicks

Pistons Coach: Knicks Kept 'Heart and Soul' Of Team

The New York Knicks were given credit by Detroit Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff.

Nov 1, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) drive past Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (23) in the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks made a statement after beating the Detroit Pistons 128-98 at Little Caesars Arena on Friday night.

In the victory, Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson scored a career-high 36 points while all five starters finished scoring in double figures.

Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff gave some kind words to the Knicks after their strong performance.

“Adding guys like Towns, Bridges, it gives them a different dynamic of guys who can individually impact the game at a high level. Both of those guys are capable of having big nights," Bickerstaff said via Newsday reporter Steve Popper. "But I think what they’ve done is they’ve kept the heart and soul of the team, and their spirit is the same. I think losing DiVincenzo was a little bit of a change. I thought he did a great job for them as well. But having the Josh Harts of the world, the Jalen Brunsons of the world, they keep that fight and spirit that gives them an opportunity and is kind of what they’re known for and they’re able to keep the defensive identity with Anunoby and Bridges as two-way players. They’re always going to be well-coached. [Tom Thibodeau] does a great job with his teams. But that mindset of who they are, I don’t think that changed with the personnel changes.”

The Knicks will experience some growing pains throughout the season, but they have the foundation still in place. With that foundation, the Knicks have a winning culture and the newcomers will eventually find their place within the team in figuring out how to coexist.

Through five games, the Knicks are already starting to show signs of being able to work together. As time goes on, the chemistry and comfort is only going to grow, making the Knicks one of the scarier teams in the NBA.

