Potential Pelicans Buyout Could Be Option for Knicks

The New York Knicks could turn someone's trash into their treasure.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 4, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard Bruce Brown (11) collides with New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) as he drives to the net during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks have a full roster at this point in time, but they could still make some noise on the buyout market.

The Athletic insider John Hollinger listed New Orleans Pelicans forward Bruce Brown as the top player that could be available on the buyout market.

"The 28-year-old Brown is clearly the best player who potentially would be available and definitely has the deepest collection of cowboy and western gear. Having put together a solid string of games in Toronto before being sent to the Pelicans in the Brandon Ingram trade, he’s re-established some of his value after struggling with knee injuries the last two years," Hollinger writes.

"It’s not entirely clear if the Pelicans would buy him out, given that the Pels might want to keep him beyond this season and his early Bird rights would allow them to do so without needing cap space or exception money. On the other hand, New Orleans is deep into the Tanking Zone at 12-30.

"Also, note again that a reunion with the Nuggets is not possible due to their being over the first apron."

The Knicks have been linked to Brown before, but New York would need to clear a roster spot if they truly wanted to pursue him.

That wouldn't be super hard as Delon Wright, who was acquired in a trade with the Milwaukee Bucks and Washington Wizards for Jericho Sims, would be an easy choice on who to replace on the 15-man roster.

While Brown would make sense for the Knicks for many reasons, because New York is under the first apron and he was making more than the nontaxpayer midlevel exception, they are unable to sign him.

The Knicks are back in action tomorrow as they take on the Indiana Pacers at 7:30 p.m. ET.

