Rumor: Knicks Taking Trade Calls for Longest-Tenured Player
The New York Knicks are reeling from the blockbuster trade that netted them four-time All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns in exchange for Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, Keita Bates-Diop and a future first-round pick.
With Towns in the fold, the Knicks have their starting center for the next few years, leaving backup Mitchell Robinson's role up in the air.
According to Knicks insider Kris Pursiainen, New York has gotten inquiries about trading Robinson, the longest-tenured member of the team.
"The New York Knicks are receiving and taking calls on center Mitchell Robinson, their longest tenured player. Sources familiar with the situation say the likelihood of a deal is unknown but the team seems to be willing to make another move after the blockbuster add of Karl Towns," Pursiainen tweeted.
Robinson, 26, played in just 31 games last season as a result of an ankle injury. He re-aggravated the injury during the first round of the playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers after a skirmish with Joel Embiid sent him back to the sidelines. Robinson needed another ankle surgery in May, and he isn't expected to return to action until late December or January.
ESPN insider Brian Windhorst suggests that Robinson may be out for even longer. The fact is, Robinson won't be playing for the Knicks for a while.
Yet, Pursiainen's report says that Robinson is drawing trade interest, and the Knicks may be wise to listen. The Knicks need some depth and Robinson is one of the easier players to trade given his two years and $27 million left on his contract.
The Knicks have exhausted most of their trade assets in the past eight months by acquiring OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges and Towns, so recouping some of those pieces and adding some future capital may be worth more than what Robinson can bring off the bench when he returns.
If Precious Achiuwa or Jericho Sims can prove to be a capable backup center, Robinson could be a hot name on the trade market between now and February.
