All Knicks

Rumor: Knicks Taking Trade Calls for Longest-Tenured Player

The New York Knicks are staying relevant in trade rumors.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 31, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) goes up for a basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Dec 31, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) goes up for a basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks are reeling from the blockbuster trade that netted them four-time All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns in exchange for Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, Keita Bates-Diop and a future first-round pick.

With Towns in the fold, the Knicks have their starting center for the next few years, leaving backup Mitchell Robinson's role up in the air.

According to Knicks insider Kris Pursiainen, New York has gotten inquiries about trading Robinson, the longest-tenured member of the team.

"The New York Knicks are receiving and taking calls on center Mitchell Robinson, their longest tenured player. Sources familiar with the situation say the likelihood of a deal is unknown but the team seems to be willing to make another move after the blockbuster add of Karl Towns," Pursiainen tweeted.

Robinson, 26, played in just 31 games last season as a result of an ankle injury. He re-aggravated the injury during the first round of the playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers after a skirmish with Joel Embiid sent him back to the sidelines. Robinson needed another ankle surgery in May, and he isn't expected to return to action until late December or January.

ESPN insider Brian Windhorst suggests that Robinson may be out for even longer. The fact is, Robinson won't be playing for the Knicks for a while.

Yet, Pursiainen's report says that Robinson is drawing trade interest, and the Knicks may be wise to listen. The Knicks need some depth and Robinson is one of the easier players to trade given his two years and $27 million left on his contract.

The Knicks have exhausted most of their trade assets in the past eight months by acquiring OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges and Towns, so recouping some of those pieces and adding some future capital may be worth more than what Robinson can bring off the bench when he returns.

If Precious Achiuwa or Jericho Sims can prove to be a capable backup center, Robinson could be a hot name on the trade market between now and February.

Make sure you bookmark New York Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News