Third Quarter Collapse Leads to Knicks Loss
The New York Knicks couldn't get the job done against the Boston Celtics in their 25-point loss in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series. Despite being tied at halftime, the Knicks couldn't hang with the Celtics in the third quarter, which ultimately led to Boston's big season-saving win.
The Athletic insider James Edwards III highlighted New York's efforts in the third quarter and how it changed the momentum in the game.
"After going into halftime tied with the Tatum-less Celtics, the Knicks had the doors blown off in the third quarter en route to a massive Boston win. New York’s transition defense was abysmal and allowed Boston’s best shooters to step into comfortable 3s. Then, the half-court defense began to crumble, and those same tremendous shooters were taking practice shots in a half-court setting," Edwards wrote.
"The Knicks were in foul trouble for most of the night. Brunson had five fouls in the third quarter alone and fouled out with over seven minutes left in the game."
"Boston’s defense was sound, and the tweak to have Brown guard Brunson paid off tremendously. New York shot 34 percent from the floor before coach Tom Thibodeau decided to pull his starters."
It's not time for the Knicks to panic. They still need just one more win compared to Boston's two, and the series is shifting back to Madison Square Garden for Game 6. In order for the Knicks to pull this off, they will have to extract the efforts shown in Game 4 where the team mounted a comeback on their own volition and not the Celtics' woes.
If the Knicks are going to win the series, they have to claim victory because the Celtics proved they won't just roll over and die.
