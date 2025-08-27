Three Teams Could Beat Knicks for Malik Beasley
The New York Knicks are interested in signing Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley in free agency, but they aren't alone in the camp of teams that want to bring him on board.
Here are the three teams that have the best chance of signing Beasley instead of the Knicks:
Detroit Pistons
The Pistons are a natural team in the Beasley sweepstakes because he probably would have signed with them if he wasn't involved in the gambling scandal.
With Beasley's name cleared, the Pistons would want to bring him back, but they may not have the funds to do so after signing Miami Heat guard Duncan Robinson to a three-year, $48 million contract.
It will be tricky for the Pistons to bring back Beasley, but they are certainly in the hunt for his services.
Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cavs are a title contender and they have roster space to add Beasley if they wish to do so. Their desire for Beasley may have gone up after losing Max Strus for 3-4 months with a Jones fracture on his foot.
Part of the Knicks' desire to sign Beasley should be the peace of mind knowing he won't join the Cavs and make their job of winning the Eastern Conference that much harder.
Like the Knicks, the Cavs can only offer a minimum contract, so Cleveland doesn't have an edge in that department.
Minnesota Timberwolves
A return to the Timberwolves could make the most sense for Beasley. He played with the franchise from 2020-22, so he already has a built-in chemistry with some of the players on the roster, including Anthony Edwards.
The Wolves already have former Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo as a 3-point specialist off the bench, so Minnesota might not have a role for him, but he could be a huge depth add for a team in the hunt for a championship.
The timing of Beasley's free agency is very unique as most of the contenders don't have the money to bring him on, but teams that can either free up cap space or give him a convincing pitch could be rewarded handsomely if they can sign him.
