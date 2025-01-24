Knicks Could Add Former Suns First-Rounder
One New York Knicks insider believes the sun could once again rise on T.J. Warren's NBA career.
Warren is currently starring for the Knicks' G League club in Westchester, leading some to call for his return to the Association. SNY Knicks insider Ian Begley brought up the possibility on his web series The Putback, reasoning that the team could observing his work in White Plains with a roster spot open.
"T.J. Warren definitely impressed them in camp and obviously he's been playing well with the Westchester Knicks," Begley told guests Alex B and Yossi Gozlan when discussing possible additions at the trade deadline. "I would certainly be keeping an eye on him when they go to add that 15th player and I think they ultimately will."
Promoting Warren would probably come after the Knicks send away a name or two, as they've worked hard to stay out of the restrictive tax apron amidst some high-profile acquisitions. But there's no doubt that the Knicks could use some depth help if they're going to truly launch themselves into true title consideration.
Warren, 31, entered the league as a first-round pick of the Phoenix Suns in 2014 and spent last season with Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves. He was a major part of Westchester's second straight run to an in-season title and continues to flourish by averaging 24.9 points and 5.9 rebounds in seven regular season showings thus far. Warren signed with the Knicks in October and had 17 points with eight rebounds in three preseason showings.
Injuries have defined the more recent stages of Warren's NBA career, but he has a decent enough resume to justify participation on a postseason roster.
The Knicks (29-16) have mostly run with eight-man sets but head coach Tom Thibodeau ever so slightly hinted at expanding his rotation in recent showings, notably re-inserting Landry Shamet into the showcase after he was a healthy sit for consecutive games. If the Knicks turn to Westchester for reinforcements, Warren is by far their most qualified candidate for instant benefits.
Currently placing third on the G League's Eastern Conference leaderboard, Warren and Westchester (8-5) return to action on Friday when they face the Maine Celtics (7 p.m. ET, MSG).
