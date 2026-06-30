How the Knicks Can Still Bring Mitch Robinson Back After Landry Shamet Re-Signing

Landry Shamet has returned to the New York Knicks on a four-year, $24 million deal. According to SNY's Ian Begley, Shamet actually turned down bigger offers to return.

Nobody would have faulted him for getting the bag after his eight-year odyssey in the NBA and signing for the vet minimum to be with the Knicks in the first place, but it's a testament to the culture Leon Rose's squad has built.

Now that the Shamet deal is out of the way, all eyes turn to Mitchell Robinson. Knowing that the Knicks will be operating under the second apron, his reunion becomes a bit cloudier with the return of the 29-year-old guard.

As it stands, Cap Sheet on X reports that the Knicks are $8.7 million under the second apron. Even before they can think about bringing Robinson back, they'll need to fill three roster spots, and the vet minimum is $2.45 million. It's a tall order to make this reunion work, but not impossible.

Both sides doing their part

To make this work, there needs to be a willingness on both ends. On the Knicks' side of things, they'll have to clear up some money.

That could mean moving Deuce McBride and his $3.956 million salary. That brings them close to $11 million under the second apron. Pacome Dadiet, who makes $2.983 million, or Tyler Kolek, $2.296 million, are other names they could think of shedding.

At that point, they could give Robinson a competitive offer. Here is where Robinson would have to do his part, too, though. He would need to take a team-friendly deal to keep the team together.

Unless Robinson is looking to capitalize in free agency, the Knicks could offer him more years, with a lower average annual value. This strategy is key so they can fill out the roster after the potential losses they took to bring him in. Even then, it will still be challenging to fill the holes they still have.

One thing about Rose and company is that, with the Knicks' first championship in 53 years, this strategy of players taking less with the greater good in mind has paid off. Now they'll have that Larry O'Brien trophy in Madison Square Garden forever.

They could add another next season if Robinson is happy to take somewhere around $7 million per year, along with the team moving a few bench pieces to afford some veteran minimums to fill the rest of the roster out.

Another positive in the pursuit of Mitch

As for other teams that can make competitive offers, Robinson does come with red flags. His injury history precluded him from having a full workload this year.

It worked out because the Knicks have a stacked starting five, and it was easy for Robinson to lead the second unit and essentially serve as a closer in the final minutes of games. In a lot of ways, he would be their best fit even if he wasn't the longest-tenured Knick, and he didn't have that history with the team.

An organization like the Nets, who are finally hoping to compete, may not want to have his contract on the books, especially if there's a chance he could get hurt. That alone works in the Knicks' favor.

The absolute best way to bring Mitch back, which seems unlikely

For all the talk of roster manipulation and trading some young pieces to make things work, the Knicks' best bet at bringing back Robinson, unfortunately, is that they exceed the second apron. Fans should hope that whatever mandate Dolan has made is just a red herring for the rest of the league.

It's their best chance at landing the player they watched blossom into a world champion after a lot of lean years and uncertainty he has played through.