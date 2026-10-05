Karl-Anthony Towns Offers Contract Negotiation Update - It’s Surprising and Demoralizing

For the New York Knicks and their fans, the last few months have been close to perfect. The summer was highlighted by a championship parade, more merchandise sold than any other champion, countless media appearances by the players, and an offseason of referring to themselves as the defending champs. But it hasn't been completely perfect.

New York lost to Mitchell Robinson in free agency, and did so to the Boston Celtics of all teams. Draft night was somewhat lackluster. The end of the bench, and more specifically, the third-string center position, is still a concern. And Pacome Diadet's disappointing play during the World Cup qualifiers and the subsequent decline of his trade value couldn't have left a good taste in their mouths.

For a team that just lifted the Larry O'Brien trophy for the first time in 53 years, though, those things all seem manageable.

However, a large cloud is looming over the Knicks. As many have pointed out, Karl-Anthony Towns is eligible for an extension. The big man is set to make just over $57 million this season and has a $61 million player option for next season. But he's currently set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2028. Given the Knicks' recent success with Towns and the center vocalizing his preference to stay a Knick, many thought the two sides would eventually agree on an extension. But it may not be easy.

New York is trying to prioritize financial flexibility and do everything not only to be under the second apron, but to stay under it. If the Knicks want to keep all, or at least most, of their core, players will have to start taking pay cuts because Towns isn't the only one whose contract is set to end soon. Josh Hart and Miles McBride, like Towns, are free agents in 2028. Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby could hit free agency the following year in 2029, and Mikal Bridges' contract ends in 2030 as well.

The Knicks' cap sheet. | spotrac.com

Towns hasn't publicly stated that he won't take a pay cut. But the latest quotes circulating are a bit surprising and could signal that a deal isn't close to being done.



"Simply put – I want to do something to keep the team together and can work with the Knicks and also values me," Towns said Monday morning (h/t Stefan Bondy of the New York Post). "And none of those things are close to happening.”

The Knicks and Karl-Anthony Towns may have reached a standoff

The former Minnesota Timberwolf is coming off an up-and-down regular season. In the postseason. though, it was a completely different story. Towns proved to the world and, more importantly, to the Knicks, just how pivotal he is to their success.

It's difficult to find another postseason run that completely flipped a player's reputation and legacy. He balanced otherworldly shooting efficiency with incredible playmaking and played the best defense of his career.

When asked whether he should be rewarded for his play, Towns said, “No s–t Sherlock. I just won a championship. You’d think it was pretty easy. Unless you guys (reporters) think I have something else to prove," per Bondy.

It's easy for fans and pundits alike to say that he should take a pay cut. But most in Towns' shoes would also like to be compensated fairly. And Towns obviously doesn't feel like the offers presented are fair right now.

There's likely a range where both sides can be happy, or at least content enough. A range where Towns can feel like he's valued and respected while the Knicks can feel confident, or at least comfortable that they can still have enough flexibility to keep the aforementioned players. And it's still hard to see a world where the two sides don't eventually land there.

However, as with most public and significant negotiations, both sides will want to keep their leverage and put themselves in the best position. This could all change in a matter of days, or even hours. But seeing as neither side has seemed willing to budge much, it seems unlikely.

At this point, the lack of an update might be more reassuring for Knicks fans. Instead, the updates coming from those around the team only seem to be getting more and more negative. And as if that wasn't bad enough, Towns himself added to the fire. When asked about the likelihood of a deal being agreed on before the regular season, the big man answered, “It don’t look good (h/t Bondy)."

The Knicks currently find themselves stuck between a rock and a hard place. The second apron is being treated as a death sentence. And Towns, who is eligible for a four-year, $277 million contract, doesn't seem to want to entertain the Knicks' four-year, $200 million offer.

New York obviously wants to keep Towns. And Towns wants to stay a Knick. But with so many core players due for an extension in the next few years, just how badly the two want to continue their partnership will be tested in the coming months.

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