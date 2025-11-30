Bold Last Minute Predation For Knicks Vs. Raptors

The New York Knicks (12-6) host the Toronto Raptors (14-6) at Madison Square Garden in what promises to be an Eastern Conference clash between two teams heading in opposite directions.

The Knicks are riding a three-game winning streak and looking to make it four straight, while the Raptors aim to rebound after their impressive nine-game win streak was snapped in an overtime loss to Charlotte. With key absences on both sides, this matchup could swing in unexpected ways.

Jalen Brunson Explodes for 35+ Points

Brunson has been absolutely scorching lately, averaging 35.7 points per game in November while shooting over 50% from the field. He dropped 37 points against Milwaukee and 33 against Orlando earlier in the week.

With OG Anunoby sidelined due to a hamstring strain, the Knicks will lean heavily on their All-Star guard to carry the offensive load. Toronto's point-of-attack defense faces a monumental challenge, especially in a back-to-back situation after an exhausting overtime battle.​



Karl-Anthony Towns Dominates the Glass with 15+ Rebounds

Towns has established himself as an elite rebounder, averaging 12.2 boards per game while contributing 21.7 points. His combination of size and positioning gives him a significant advantage, particularly with RJ Barrett ruled out for Toronto due to a knee sprain.

The Raptors' frontcourt depth will be tested against Towns' physicality. Fatigue from Saturday's overtime loss could further limit Toronto's rebounding intensity, allowing Towns to control the paint and create crucial second-chance opportunities.​

Mikal Bridges' Defense Frustrates Scottie Barnes

Bridges has emerged as the Knicks' defensive anchor, and his assignment will likely be Scottie Barnes, who posted 30 points and 12 rebounds in Toronto's overtime loss. However, Barnes is playing his second game in consecutive nights, which typically impacts shooting efficiency and decision-making.

Bridges' length and defensive instincts should disrupt Barnes' rhythm, potentially forcing Toronto's role players like Immanuel Quickley and Brandon Ingram to shoulder more offensive responsibility. If Bridges can limit Barnes to under 22 points, the Knicks significantly improve their chances of extending their winning streak.

Conclusion

The Knicks win 118-106. Playing at home with fresh legs against a Raptors squad on the second night of a back-to-back, New York capitalizes on their rest advantage as 7.5-point favorites.

The Brunson-Towns duo proves too much for a depleted Toronto team missing Barrett, and Madison Square Garden provides the energy boost needed to secure victory.​

