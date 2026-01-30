Brutal Blazers Injury Report Hands Knicks Fifth Win Opportunity

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Portland Trail Blazers are entering Madison Square Garden with an Injury report that is quite concerning.

Eight players are out of action or have questionable availability, and their All-Star wing, Deni Avdija, is just coming off a back strain; as a result, the team will be playing with only half its rotation.

The New York Knicks, on the other hand, are on a four-game winning streak and playing high-class basketball.

Portland's injury report offers a platter to keep its four-game winning streak going.

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report

The Blazers are facing devastating roster damage heading into this matchup:

Deni Avdija – Questionable (Low back strain)

Robert Williams III – Questionable (Left knee injury management)

Scoot Henderson – Out (Left hamstring tear)

Damian Lillard – Out (Left Achilles tendon management)

Kris Murray – Out (Lumbar strain)

Matisse Thybulle – Out (Right knee tendinopathy)

Blake Wesley – Out (Right foot fracture)

Duop Reath – Out (Right foot stress fracture, season-ending surgery)

How Portland's Injuries Create a Golden Opportunity for New York

Jan 11, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday (5) drives to the basket against New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

Portland's​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ injury list is like a disaster film if we talk about the whole season. Just the absence of Damian Lillard is enough to severely limit their offensive firepower, but on top of that, losing Scoot Henderson, their young guard who was very promising and was just getting into rhythm, makes the situation even worse.

The Blazers, without a healthy backcourt, won't be able to run pick-and-roll plays, and therefore most of their scoring opportunities will disappear.

More than anything, Avdija's uncertain condition could mean the Knicks are playing against a Portland team without its first scorer and main offensive player for most of the game, depending on the medical update they get right before the game.

For New York, this means that they will have a tremendous defensive advantage. The Knicks can give all their attention to stopping Shaedon Sharpe without worrying about any other threats. The Knicks' very good perimeter defense, supported by OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges, will most probably prevent Portland from getting any kind of offensive flow.

The Blazers, who are a backcourt short of being deep and whose multiple wing defenders are out, will not be able to produce the ball movement, which is a necessary step for breaking down New York's switching defense.

New York Knicks Injury Report

Josh Hart – Questionable (Right ankle soreness)

Miles McBride – Questionable (Ankle injury management)

Portland's injury crisis hands New York the perfect opportunity to prove championship credentials with a fifth straight win at Madison Square Garden tonight.

