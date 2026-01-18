Knicks Could Make a Pelicans Center Trade Work

The Knicks are stumbling. They're 2-6 in their last eight games, and Karl-Anthony Towns just got called out by coach Mike Brown for lazy defense in the loss to Sacramento. With Mitchell Robinson still managing his way back from injuries, the frontcourt depth chart looks thinner by the day. That's where the Pelicans' rookie Yves Missi enters, whom New Orleans is apparently willing to discuss.​

Jake Fischer on The Stein Line reported that the Pelicans are fielding offers on both Missi and Jordan Hawkins, two young players drafted during David Griffin's tenure. New Orleans has made it clear that neither is untouchable, a remarkable stance for a team to take on recent first-rounders.

At $3.35 million, Missi is an affordable option. The 21-year-old is putting up 5.4 points and 5.2 rebounds in 18 minutes per game while shooting 55 percent from the field. Those aren't All-Star numbers, but for a backup center on a rookie deal? That's the kind of value contenders dream about.​

Fischer noted the Knicks have been exploring frontcourt help alongside their hunt for veteran guard depth. They're $11.7 million above the first apron with almost no wiggle room. This isn't a team that can throw money at problems.​

How the Knicks Could Structure a Deal

The most obvious path runs through Guerschon Yabusele, who's already been shopped. The French big man is making $5.5 million this season but can't crack the rotation consistently. SNY's Ian Begley confirmed both sides are ready to move on.​

Here's where it gets tricky. Yabusele's $5.5 million doesn't line up cleanly with Missi's $3.35 million. The Pelicans would need to send back more salary, or the Knicks would have to include another body.

New Orleans is 10-33 and appears committed to the long game. They want draft capital, not win-now players. The framework is there if both sides want to make it happen.​

Why Missi Makes Sense for New York

Jan 14, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi (21) dribbles against Brooklyn Nets guard/forward Drake Powell (4) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Knicks need insurance behind Mitchell Robinson, whose ankle issues have limited him to just 28 of 41 games this season. Robinson's minutes are being managed carefully after multiple surgeries, and there's no guarantee he stays healthy through June.​

Missi brings exactly what backup centers should: length, rim protection, offensive rebounding, and efficient finishing. He's not going to create his own shot or space the floor, but that's not the assignment. The Knicks need someone who can catch lobs, clean the glass, and not get played off the floor.​

His contract runs through 2027-28 before restricted free agency kicks in. That's two more years of cost-controlled depth during Brunson and Towns' prime window. For a team this far into the tax, that timeline matters.​

Whether Leon Rose pulls the trigger remains to be seen. The February 5 deadline is closing in fast, and the Knicks have to decide if adding a 21-year-old rookie solves enough problems or if they need to aim higher. But if the losing continues and options stay limited, Missi starts looking like the kind of low-risk bet New York can actually afford to make

