Knicks Dodge Major Karl-Anthony Towns Injury Scare

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ New York Knicks had one more tough fight in their pocket, and at the end of the game, their 112-109 win over the 76ers was recorded as their survival.

Even a close victory brought the team up to 27-18 on the season, but what attracted people's attention more was that there was a second-quarter moment when Karl-Anthony Towns went down hard on an and-one layup.

After landing and hitting the floor very hard, Towns cussed quite loudly and visibly, and after a short moment, he got back on his feet.

The incident became more concerning because he was already listed as questionable before the game due to thoracic back spasms.

Disclaimer: The following content contains graphic language:

Towns' Night Was Not Pretty

Jan 24, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) drives against Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) during the first quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

While the Knicks got the win, Towns did not have the performance they needed from their massive investment. The star center put in a quiet effort, but his offensive output fell short of expectations.

Towns is averaging just 20.8 points this season, down from 24.4 last year with the Knicks.

It was another frustrating night that added to the growing questions around his fit in Mike Brown's system.

The Injury Crisis Is Real

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Knicks simply cannot lose another important player. The team got nailed with this lesson. Josh Hart was sidelined for eight straight games due to a right ankle sprain he got on Christmas Day. The Knicks faced a big uphill battle in his absence, and by the time he returned, the team was already having problems with the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌chemistry.

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ latest scare happened when Jalen Brunson twisted his right ankle and had to leave the court early, which was a reminder of how reliant the offense is on him.

Even a brief absence necessitates the Knicks to alter their tempo, their way of creating shots, and their decision making in the final ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌moments.

Is KAT's Slump Heading Toward Trade Talk?

Inconsistent​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ performances by Towns have stirred talks about the trade deadline. There has been speculation that if the situation worsens, the front office might consider a drastic change.

Nevertheless, the Knicks have put such a scenario beyond doubt. The reports that the Knicks have not been in any trade discussions concerning Towns and are committed to keeping him until the deadline of Feb. 5.

However, the doubts about the performance of the team are still there. If Towns is off, it throws the whole Knicks' offense out of sync. The team will be relying on him to get it together soon if they are to go far in the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌playoffs.

