Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns Celebrates 30th Birthday With Unexpected Moment

Karl-Anthony Towns turned 30 on Nov. 15, and it was a day he will never forget. The New York Knicks star received a surprise gift that melted hearts everywhere. His girlfriend, Jordyn Woods, went above and beyond to make his birthday truly special with a thoughtful and emotional present.​

A Gift Filled With Love and History

Woods surprised Towns with a car that held deep meaning. She shared her story on social media, explaining the heartfelt journey behind the gift.

"During the summer Karl asked me if I could drive any car for a day which one would it be. I answered and his response was 'I wouldn't pick anything crazy, I just really loved my mom's car she had when I was a kid.' So I went on a mission these past months to find the car, shipped it across the country, got it fixed up and was able to surprise him with it today for his 30th!"

Woods explained how she spent months hunting for the exact car from Towns' childhood.​

The gift was not just any vehicle. It represented memories and connection to his past. Towns appreciated the effort and love behind the surprise. He posted on Instagram to share his feelings about turning 30. He wrote, "Another year of blessings, grateful for it all."

A Birthday Eve Performance to Remember​

The Knicks star had reason to celebrate even more. On Nov. 15, just before his birthday, Towns put on an incredible show against the Miami Heat. He scored 39 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Knicks won 140-132. Towns was unstoppable all night, hitting shots from everywhere on the court. He played without teammate Jalen Brunson, who was injured, but that did not stop him from dominating the game.

Nov 14, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts during the first quarter against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

What's Next for the Knicks?

The Knicks have a big road ahead. They face the Miami Heat again on Nov. 17 in Miami. After that comes a matchup with the Dallas Mavericks on Nov. 19. With Towns playing at this level and the team showing real depth, the Knicks are looking strong heading into their next stretch.

Even while Jalen Brunson heals up, the Knicks have a clear path to stay competitive. Towns can carry more of the scoring load, with Josh Hart, Landry Shamet and the rest of the guards sharing some playmaking duties.

