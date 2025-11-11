Knicks Look to Extend Win Streak Against Grizzlies.

Fresh off of a convincing win against the Brooklyn Nets, the New York Knicks aim to extend their winning streak to five consecutive games. Next up are the talented but yet dysfunctional Memphis Grizzlies.

Sitting in the 10th seed in the West with a record of 4-7, the Grizzlies are off to a controversial start, due in most part to their franchise point guard Ja Morant. With trouble in the locker room and the team being decimated with injuries early on, look for the Knicks to capitalize on Memphis' weaknesses in their matchup.

The Memphis Grizzlies have officially ruled out Brandon Clarke, Zach Edey, Scotty Pippen Jr. and Ty Jerome. As for the Knicks, starting center Mitchell Robinson is currently questionable. although Robinson may not be suiting up, look for the Knicks to take advantage of the Grizzlies front court on the glass.

Apr 21, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) warms up before game two of first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Grizzlies Injured Front Court

The Knicks average 15.2 offensive rebounds, which is ranked second in the league, while the Grizzlies injured staff are averaging 10.6 offensive boards which ranks 18th. Karl-Anthony Towns returned back to form with a stellar performance against the Nets, with a 28-point, 12-rebound performance. Without Clarke and Edey, Karl-Anthony Towns should look to continue his aggression in the interior, taking advantage of the banged up Grizzlies front court.

Expect head coach Mike Brown to give more minutes to Ariel Hukporti and Guerschon Yabusele. Maybe attempt to give Josh Hart some minutes at the five? If there was ever a time to experiment the front court, it would be against this Grizzlies team.

Knicks' Strong Three-Point Shooting

Apr 19, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) celebrates after scoring with forward Mikal Bridges (25) in Game One of the First Round of the NBA Playoffs against the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

With the Knicks clicking on all cylinders and the Grizzlies trying to find answers, look for the Knicks to continue their fast-paced offense and having the green light from the perimeter. The Knicks are currently tied for 8th in three-point field goal percentage with 38.3%. The Knicks are currently second in the NBA in three pointers attempted per game, look for the the three ball being a major factor in this game.

Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby have been major key contributors in the brilliant sharp shooting for New York so far this season. Bridges is currently shooting an impressive 50% from behind the arc on 5.3 attempts per game. While Anunoby is shooting 43.8% on 7.1 attempts per game.

Jalen Brunson vs. Ja Morant

Knicks superstar point guard Jalen Brunson has started the season on a very positive note. Being in early MVP discussions, Brunson has continued to scoring prowess with brilliant footwork and better shot selections. One major change in Brunson's game that many skeptics and analysts have noticed is Brunson's tendency to move off the ball. Off-ball movement is a significant factor in head coach Mike Brown's offensive scheme.

Nov 5, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) celebrates his three point shot against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Brunson has been phenomenal against the Grizzlies so far in his Knicks career. With averages of 23 points, 7.6 assists and 4.4 rebounds. Although his counterpart is off to a rocky start, Grizzlies superstar point guard has also been phenomenal is own right against New York. Morant has averaged 23.1 points, 7.9 assists and 4.9 rebounds in nine career games against the Knicks. The disgruntled guard is looking to bounce back against New York following a complex start to the season, that saw the former all-star receiving a one-game suspension.

Ja Morant when asked questions from the media:



“Go ask the coaching staff.”



And then asked what could have been done differently, other than asking the coaching staff:



“According to them, probably don’t play me.”



(🎥 @50NuancesDeNBA)



pic.twitter.com/BNOIxhl0xa — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 1, 2025

Final Thoughts

The momentum heading into this game leans heavily towards a New York Knicks team looking to remain undefeated in Madison Square Garden. The one thing the Knicks can not afford to do is take the Grizzlies lightly especially being this is the first game of the Knicks first back-to-back of the season. If the Knicks can remain dominant on the offensive glass and continue their strong shooting from the perimeter, the New York faithful can expect to go home happy with yet again, another W for the Knicks.

