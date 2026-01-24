Why Knicks' Biggest Trade Deadline Need Isn't What Fans Expect

The New York Knicks won the NBA Cup barely a month ago and looked like real contenders at 23-9. Now they're 26-18 after losing nine of their last 11 games, and everyone's talking about one big move that could make things worse, actually.

Giannis Antetokounmpo keeps coming up in Knicks trade rumors ahead of the Feb. 5 deadline. But the problem is that New York doesn't have what it takes to get him. They already gave up five first-round picks to land Mikal Bridges in 2024. There's not much left to work with.

What can they offer? A few pick swaps and one protected Washington pick that probably won't even happen. Any real Giannis package means breaking up the current roster. Towns has to go. Probably any other bench player, and a lot of first-round pick swaps, too.

What's worse is they've already given up their own first-round picks. They can only offer pick swaps, and if the Knicks stay competitive, those swaps won't bring in lottery talent. You're left with one star, an aging core, and no young players developing behind them.

Adding in the fact that Giannis just suffered another calf injury and expects to miss four to six weeks, his third calf injury in recent years. That's not how you build long-term success.

The Losing Streak Shows What’s Really Broken

Jan 9, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Mike Brown's starters can still play. The problem is what happens when they sit. The bench has been awful during this nine-game slide, and that's where everything went wrong after winning the Cup.

Guerschon Yabusele was supposed to give them scoring off the bench. He's averaging 2.9 points in under 10 minutes before Brown just stopped using him. Jordan Clarkson played two minutes against Dallas and got benched. The second unit has no answers.

Brown was clearly frustrated after the Mavericks' loss. He cursed during his press conference, talking about his team's effort. You can see why. When the starters need a break, nobody can score consistently or guard multiple spots.

Giannis doesn't fix that. You need depth, not a desperate move.

Naji Marshall Actually Solves the Problem

Jan 17, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall (13) celebrates making a three point shot against the Utah Jazz during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Dallas forward Naji Marshall is putting up 14.5 points and 4.7 rebounds this season. He starts some games, comes off the bench in others. He can guard different positions, which is exactly what the Knicks are missing behind Anunoby and Bridges.

The bigger thing is that Marshall can create his own shots. When Brunson sits, someone needs to score without having plays called for them. Nobody on the bench does that right now. Marshall can do, and that's what's been missing during this losing stretch.

His contract makes sense too. Marshall's making $9 million this season on a three-year deal. He'd cost around two or three second-round picks. The Knicks can trade Yabusele and Pacôme Dadiet to match salaries without losing anyone who actually plays.

Dallas has been getting calls about Marshall and would listen if the deal helps their salary situation.

When Mitchell Robinson needs rest, Towns moves to center, and Marshall takes the wing spot with real scoring ability. It's a simple move that fixes what's broken.

The Knicks don't need another star. They need bench scoring and defensive help that went missing after the NBA Cup. Marshall brings both without costing draft picks they don't have or breaking up the core that got them to 23-9. That's how you stop a slide without risking everything.

