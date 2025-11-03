Knicks Release Josh Hart Status Ahead of Wizards Matchup
New York Knicks star Josh Hart is dealing with a nerve injury in his shooting hand that he originally suffered during the Eastern Conference Finals last season, leading many to wonder what his status is going forward.
Despite ongoing tingling and numbness in his fingers, Hart is expected to play against the Washington Wizards. His recent performance showed he can still be effective even while managing this injury. The Knicks have multiple players dealing with issues, but Hart's availability remains crucial for their matchup tonight at Madison Square Garden.
What Happened To Josh Hart's Fingers?
Josh Hart is battling a nerve injury that affects his ring finger, middle finger and pinky finger on his shooting hand. The injury started back during the Knicks' journey to the Eastern Conference Finals in May 2025. He had surgery in July to fix the problem, but he re-aggravated it during preseason practice when defending Mikal Bridges.
Hart experiences tingling and numbness that bothers him both on the court and in everyday life. He struggles with simple activities like typing and picking things up. Medical professionals suggested he could have a three-month surgical recovery after the season ends. However, Hart is choosing to play through the issue rather than sit out now.
Hart bounced back with an impressive showing against the Chicago Bulls. He recorded 14 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 assists in the 128-116 victory. This performance proved he can still contribute effectively to the team despite his hand issues. Earlier in the season, Hart struggled with inconsistent play after dealing with a back injury that also sidelined him for the opener.
Mitchell Robinson Status
Mitchell Robinson has been ruled out for the game against the Wizards. The Knicks are giving him rest and managing his load after he played only 13 minutes in the teams' recent victory over Chicago. Robinson will miss the matchup as New York continues to be cautious with his availability.
The Knicks have relatively good health heading into the Wizards game. Besides Robinson's rest day and Hart's lingering nerve injury, the team is mostly healthy. Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson both remain available. The Wizards are dealing with their own issues but are competitive and hungry for a victory.
The Knicks host the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden. New York enters the game with a 3-3 record and holds a strong 54-41 all-time advantage against Washington in their head-to-head matchup.
The Knicks have dominated recent meetings against the Wizards, winning their last five matchups. This should be a good opportunity for New York to improve its record and extend its dominance over division rivals.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!