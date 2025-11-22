Three Bold Predictions for Knicks vs. Magic

The New York Knicks travel to Orlando looking to avenge their recent loss to the Magic. Just ten days ago, the Magic handed the Knicks their first home defeat of the season with a convincing 124-107 victory at Madison Square Garden.

Now the Knicks face a quick turnaround in a tough road environment at Kia Center. Both teams enter this matchup dealing with key injuries that will shape how the game unfolds.

The Magic will be without star forward Paolo Banchero, while the Knicks are missing OG Anunoby. Despite the absences, this Eastern Conference clash promises to be competitive as both teams fight for playoff positioning.

The injury report plays a major role in this game. OG Anunoby remains out for New York with a hamstring strain, forcing the Knicks to adjust their rotation. Jalen Brunson is healthy and ready to go after dealing with an ankle issue earlier in the week.

For Orlando, Paolo Banchero's absence due to a groin injury leaves a significant gap in their offense. Moritz Wagner also remains sidelined. Both teams will lean heavily on their remaining stars to carry the load in what should be a closely contested battle.

Jalen Brunson Bounces Back With 30-Plus Points

Nov 19, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Daniel Gafford (21) is fouled by New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) during the second quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Jalen Brunson will deliver a statement performance. The All-Star guard is averaging over 28 points per game this season and has been the engine of the Knicks' offense.

In the last matchup against Orlando, Brunson scored 31 points but struggled with efficiency. This time around, expect a sharper and more controlled performance from the Knicks' floor general. With Anunoby out, Brunson will have even more offensive responsibility, and he thrives in these moments.

Look for Brunson to score 30-plus points on efficient shooting while distributing the ball effectively. His ability to control the tempo and find his spots against Orlando's defense will be the difference maker for New York.

Josh Hart Fills the Void With a Double-Double

Josh Hart has been outstanding in November, and he will continue that trend against the Magic. Since the start of the month, Hart is averaging nearly 13 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists while shooting over 50 percent from the field.

With OG Anunoby sidelined, Hart's versatility becomes even more valuable. He can defend multiple positions, crash the boards, and create plays for his teammates.

Expect Hart to record a double-double with at least 12 points and 10 rebounds while playing extended minutes.

Mikal Bridges Steps Up on Defense and Offense

Mikal Bridges will have his best all-around game of the week against Orlando. The versatile wing is averaging 16 points per game and has shown flashes of his two-way brilliance throughout the season.

With Anunoby out, Bridges will take on increased defensive assignments against Franz Wagner and other Magic scorers. Look for Bridges to score around 20 points while also contributing with steals and solid perimeter defense.

His ability to knock down open threes and cut to the basket will help space the floor for Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns. If Bridges can deliver on both ends, the Knicks will have a strong chance to steal this road game.

Final Score: Knicks 112, Magic 108

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!