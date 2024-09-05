Former Lakers Champion to Appear on New Season of Dancing With the Stars
Former basketball superstar Dwight Howard has plenty of accolades to his name after an 18-season long NBA career.
Now, he's looking to add a Mirror Ball to his trophy cabinet.
"Good Morning America" has announced that the former Los Angeles Lakers champion will be one of the celebrities joining this season of "Dancing with the Stars"
Howard told GMA that he had "been dancing my whole life, but not ballroom dancing." Additionally, he said that his pro partner Daniella Karagach is amazing. "I'm definitely going to trust her, follow her lead, and have a lot of fun."
Karagach has a history of success with DWTS, having won the competition in the 30th season with another NBA Champion, Iman Shumpert. Additionally, she took second in the 32nd season with Jason Mraz and third place in the 29th season with Nelly.
Athletes have a long history of success in DWTS. 12 of the 32 champions have been professional athletes. However, Shumpert is the only basketball player to win.
Additionally, multiple other athletes are in this season's competition, including wide receiver and two-time Super Bowl winner Danny Amendola, rugby player and Olympic bronze medalist Ilona Maher, and gymnast and Olympic bronze medalist Stephen Nedoroscik.
Howard first joined the NBA after electing to skip college altogether. He was selected first overall in the 2004 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic. In 2009, he led the Magic to their first NBA Finals appearance since Shaquille O'Neal did the same in 1995. They wound up losing to Kobe Bryant and the Lakers.
After eight years with the Magic, Howard was traded to the Lakers in 2012, but his time with the team was disappointing. He would go on to play with four other teams over six years before returning to the lakers in 2019.
Afterward, Howard joined the LeBron James-led Lakers after DeMarcus Cousins injured his knee. In 2020, Howard and the Lakers defeated the Miami Heat to win his first NBA Championship.
Now, Howard plays overseas with the Taiwan Mustangs.
During his NBA tenure, Howard has been named an eight-time NBA All-Star, a five-time member of the All-NBA First Team, a four-time member of the NBA All-Defensive First Team, and a three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year.
Howard also won the NBA Slam Dunk Contest in 2008. He led the NBA in rebounding for five seasons and led the NBA in blocks for two seasons.
