Lakers News: LA Schedules In-Person Interview with Top HC Contender
The Los Angeles Lakers are set to interview top head coaching candidate James Borrego in-person on Wednesday, The Los Angeles Times' Dan Woike reported via Twitter/X:
Borrego is among the top contenders for the prestigious Lakers head coach position. He is joined by the esteemed and long-time Boston Celtics assistant coach Sam Cassell and ESPN commentator and podcaster JJ Redick.
This will be the second scheduled interview the Lakers will have after meeting with Redick for an 'extended period of time,' according to The Athletic and Stadium Shams Charania.
The 46-year-old coach is no stranger to the sidelines. This past season, he worked as an assistant coach with the New Orleans Pelicans. Borrego also was the head coach for the Charlotte Hornets for four seasons, going 138-163. In his final season as Hornets head coach, he led them to a 43-39 record.
Borrego also has experince with the San Antiono Spurs and Orlando Magic. On top of that, he has coaching experience under Lakers superstar center Anthony Davis.
Although Borrego is a worthy candidate, all signs point to Redick becoming the Lakers' lead man moving forward. Nothing is set in stone, as Borrego has a chance to prove himself in Wednesday's interview.
The Lakers are seeking their 29th head coach in franchise history after firing Darivn Ham following the team's playoff elimination in the first round against the Denver Nuggets.
