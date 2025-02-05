Lakers Center Calls Out Mavericks for 'Disrespectful' Luka Doncic Criticism
Luka Doncic is a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.
Although this sentence may still be difficult to fathom for Lakers fans, and even harder for Dallas Mavericks fans, it has never been more true.
As with most news in the basketball world, this has come with heavy criticism to almost every facet of the trade. From the assets given up, the assets kept, injury histories of the players involved, conditioning notes, and just about everything under the sun to point to potential imperfections in the transaction.
Markieff Morris, who won a championship with the team in the unprecedented 2020 NBA Bubble, decided he was done with the recent critics of Doncic and came to his defense.
The Athletic's Lakers insider Jovan Buha reported that Morris called the Doncic slander "disrespectful" and that the 25-year-old superstar plays through injuries when his body permits.
The physical shape of Doncic has been disapprovingly called into question by critics to which Morris also had a response. He added that Doncic can easily post a 30-15-10 game in his current shape.
These kinds of numbers are some that most players in the NBA can only dream of hitting, let alone with ease. Luckily for the Lakers, and Doncic for that matter, Morris was included in the deal sending them both to Los Angeles.
The full deal includes Doncic, Morris, and Maxi Kleber heading to the Lakers, the Mavericks acquiring Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 Lakers first-round draft choice, while the Utah Jazz end up with Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2025 Clippers second round draft pick and the Mavericks 2025 second-roudn pick.
Morris, who has proven his on-court play with helping bring a title to the Lakers, has now proven his value as a teammate and locker room presence with his character and coming to the defense of the Slovenian superstar.
Doncic, after leading the league in scoring last season on his way to an NBA Finals berth, is currently averaging 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 7.8 assists per game.
He has been sidelined since Christmas Day with a strained calf but hopes to be back in action soon, starting with 5-on-5 drills Wednesday, per Rob Pelinka.
