Lakers Notes: Blockbuster LeBron James Trade Proposal, Bronny James Gets Honest, Bradley Beal to LA?
The Los Angeles Lakers have a blockbuster trade idea that would send superstar LeBron James to the Dallas Mavericks. As far-fetched as this may seem, James would reunite with two players he won a championship with in Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis as LA would get more overall depth in the would-be deal.
In other Lakers news, James' son, Bronny, spoke honestly about where he views his spot on the team next season. The 20-year-old touched on the impact he can create on the game while on defense and the niche he can carve out for himself as he furthers his NBA career.
Finally, amid the craziness of the NBA offseason, the Lakers are reportedly among the teams that All-Star Bradley Beal would consider joining if his contract is bought out. Another scorer would prove beneficial for LA's offense, but ensuring that he is the right fit for the team must be paramount before a potential deal is struck.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):
Lakers, Mavericks Blockbuster 5-Player Trade Idea Sends LeBron James to Dallas
Bronny James Gets Honest About His Spot With Lakers Next Season
Lakers Among Teams Bradley Beal is Considering Joining After Buyout: Report
Former Lakers Coach Darvin Ham Drawing Interest From Major West Rival
Lakers' Jaxson Hayes Waived No-Trade Clause to Re-Sign With LA
Lakers Insider Reveals Luka Doncic's Thoughts on Deandre Ayton Signing
