Lakers Notes: LA Signs Another Center, Draft Pick Out With Injury, Major Trade Talks
The Los Angeles Lakers have re-signed Jaxson Hayes, bringing back the big man in another major free agency move. The biggest question mark this offseason was the front court and L.A. doesn't appear to be done adding pieces to their roster just yet.
Unfortunately, a top draft pick will miss out on the Summer League due to an injury. The forward from Arkansas is still recovering from a knee injury suffered during his time in college.
Finally, there have been some massive trade talks surrounding the purple and gold as one of the biggest stars the sport has ever seen is drawing interest from at least four teams. LeBron James being traded doesn't sound plausible given his long list of accolades, but an NBA insider reported that the King may want out of L.A.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):
